Advertisement

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, July 25, 2022. Biden, recovering from his coronavirus infection, spoke virtually with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States passed the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers raced to finish work on a key priority of the Biden administration.

The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. The legislation also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead.

Senate passage came by a 64-33 vote. The House vote is expected later this week as lawmakers try to wrap up business before returning to their home states and districts in August. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she is confident there is enough GOP support to overcome potential defections from Democrats who view the subsidy effort to boost semiconductor companies as a misplaced priority.

Proponents of the legislation say other countries are spending billions of dollars to lure chipmakers. Backers say the U.S. must do the same or risk losing a secure supply of the semiconductors that power automobiles, computers, appliances and some of the military’s most advanced weapons systems.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the bill represented one of the nation’s largest investments in science and manufacturing in decades and that with the Senate’s approval, “we say that America’s best years are yet to come.”

Opponents have been critical of the bill’s price tag. It is projected to increase federal deficits by about $79 billion over 10 years.

President Joe Biden said the bill would create jobs and lower costs on a wide range of products from cars to dishwashers.

“For decades, some ‘experts’ said we needed to give up on manufacturing in America. I never believed that. Manufacturing jobs are back,” Biden said. “Thanks to this bill, we are going to have even more of them. The House should promptly pass it and send this bill to my desk.”

The bill has been in the works for years, starting with efforts by Schumer and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to increase the government’s investment in high tech research and development. While the bill has taken several twists and turns, one constant theme that lawmakers repeatedly emphasized during Wednesday’s debate was the need to keep up with China’s massive investments in cutting-edge technology.

China’s government is planning on “winning the (artificial intelligence) race, winning future wars and winning the future,” Young said. “And the truth is, if we’re being honest with ourselves, Beijing is well on its way to accomplishing these goals.”

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said, “Regrettably, we are not in the driver’s seat on a range of important technologies. China is.” Congress, he said, now has “a chance to move us back in the right direction and put America back into a place to win the game.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln firefighters putting out a car fire at 80th and Myrtle Streets,
Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln
A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she got that put her in a panic. She doesn’t...
Lincoln woman nearly tricked by Amazon scam
In less than a week, another quake rattles the ground in southern Nebraska
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska
A Nebraska State Trooper arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle at a Casey's gas station north...
State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet
Ben Case and his daughter, Payton, at her graduation.
Daughter of Branched Oak murder victim reflects on memories

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
Video of a Tennessee cop helping older an woman get to a hair appointment has gone viral.
VIRAL VIDEO: Officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment
AR-15-style firearms mimic the look of military-style weapons.
AR-15-style guns brought in over $1 billion in 10 years, House probe finds
Scammers faking calls from doctors’ offices in attempt to defraud patients
Scammers faking calls from doctors’ offices in attempt to defraud patients
Scammers faking calls from doctors’ offices in attempt to defraud patients