Thursday Forecast: Slightly cooler and drying out

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wont be as warm Thursday as the day before, but rain chances will be lower and so will the humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Wednesday evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms may occur in western Nebraska as well. 60 mph wind gusts and golfball size hail are the primary concerns while a brief tornado cant be ruled out either. As we head into Thursday, there could be some persisting showers, but much of the day appears dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s making for a comfortable July afternoon.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Fridays temperatures wont change all that much as we look to stay below average through the weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s across the state.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.