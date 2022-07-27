Advertisement

Two people from Colorado killed in McPherson County plane crash

(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRYON, Neb. (KNOP) - Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a small plane crash in McPherson County on Monday morning.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, Colo. and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner of Boulder, Colo. were killed when their private plane crashed in a pasture 12 miles northeast of Tryon.

The single-engine RV9A was flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa.

“The weather was rain and drizzle with very low ceiling and visibility, which may have contributed to the accident, but at this time the sheriff’s office has no clear causes.”

McPherson County Sheriff's Office

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

