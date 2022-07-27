Warm and not as humid with thunderstorms possible Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has pushed across Nebraska and that means less humid conditions Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will move through Nebraska late this afternoon and Wednesday night, which will trigger more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will be comfortable and it won’t be quite as humid.
Partly to mostly sunny, warm and not as humid Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 80s with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. There will be a slight chance for and evening shower or thunderstorm.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late this evening and continuing into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 60s with southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm. Becoming mostly sunny, a little cooler and less humid Thursday afternoon.
Friday and Saturday should be nice with warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Sunday will be a bit warmer and more humid. Hot and muggy conditions return on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
