Warm and not as humid with thunderstorms possible Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has pushed across Nebraska and that means less humid conditions Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will move through Nebraska late this afternoon and Wednesday night, which will trigger more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday through Saturday, temperatures will be comfortable and it won’t be quite as humid.

Partly to mostly sunny, warm and not as humid Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 80s with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. There will be a slight chance for and evening shower or thunderstorm.

Warm temperatures Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late this evening and continuing into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 60s with southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm. Becoming mostly sunny, a little cooler and less humid Thursday afternoon.

A bit cooler and less humid Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Friday and Saturday should be nice with warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. Sunday will be a bit warmer and more humid. Hot and muggy conditions return on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Nice end to the week. Hotter temperatures return on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.