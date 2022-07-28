Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln firefighters putting out a car fire at 80th and Myrtle Streets,
Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln
A Nebraska State Trooper arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle at a Casey's gas station north...
State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet
A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she got that put her in a panic. She doesn’t...
Lincoln woman nearly tricked by Amazon scam
Gold’s Building demolition process underway
Gold’s Building demolition process underway
In less than a week, another quake rattles the ground in southern Nebraska
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

Latest News

Klondike has announced the end of its "Choco Taco" frozen treat, to the dismay of its cult...
Fans say farewell to Klondike's Choco Taco
Brewer returns from Ukraine trip
Nebraska state senator returns from Ukraine trip
Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out the strategic...
Ukraine targets key bridge used by Russian forces for supplies
As a result of the shooting, an 8-year-old boy was paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet...
Mom of boy, 8, paralyzed in parade shooting speaks