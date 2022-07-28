Cooler and less humid Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front has moved through Nebraska and this means cooler temperatures and not as humid Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry, warm and not that humid. Small chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Sunday will be warmer and more humid.

Becoming partly to mostly sunny in Lincoln, cooler and not as humid Thursday afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

A little cooler and less humid. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and cooler with lows dipping into the upper 50s with a north wind 5 to 10 mph.

Cooler temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, warm with comfortable humidity levels on Friday. Highs in the mid 80s and an east wind 5 to 10 mph.

Warm and comfortable on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Saturday and continued warm and perhaps a bit more humid late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

A bit warmer and more humid late in the day. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of rain late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Hot and humid conditions return next week.

Nice weather for the end of the week. Hot weather coming back next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.