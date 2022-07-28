Excitement builds for Nebraska vs Northwestern game in Ireland

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KOLN) - There is envy in Indy as some are a bit jealous of Nebraska and Northwestern with their upcoming trip to Dublin, Ireland.

The Huskers and Wildcats have the rare opportunity to play an international football game which is scheduled for Aug. 27 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Both teams talked about the game at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

“It’s a business trip. We’re going over there for one reason and one reason only and that’s to a win a game,” Frost said. “It’s not a bowl trip that we’ve earned, it’s just a game we got to go focus on.”

“I just want to see stuff, you know outside of the game I just want to see what’s different there and I want to try the food,” said Quinton Newsome, Nebraska junior defensive back.

“I want it to be a great experience for the kids so I’ve made sure we have some events for them and they can enjoy some of the culture being in a country and for a lot of our guys it’s their first time ever out of the United States,” said Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern head coach.

“As long as the number one focus is it to beat Nebraska, it’s okay to enjoy Ireland, enjoy the sights and stuff like that but the number one thing is we’re trying to go out there and win,” said Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern senior defensive lineman.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Frost said. “I’ve never been to that country before and we’re not going to have a lot of time to look around but looking forward to the experience.”

Naturally the game’s location generates a ton of excitement but it’s also the first game on the Big Ten schedule for the upcoming season.

Kickoff is one month from Wednesday.

