Friday Forecast: Warm & Pleasant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures, comfortable humidity levels and mostly sunny skies will be on tap for Friday. Precipitation chances are low but a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the west.

Friday will be a great day to spend some time outdoors! High temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s with comfortable humidity levels. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated spotty rain and storm chances will really reside out to the west and northwestern portions of the state Friday morning through the afternoon hours. The rest of us will be dry! Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday will pretty much be a repeat of Friday but just a tad bit warmer... highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Spotty showers and storms will be possible in the northwestern portions of the state late Saturday afternoon to evening. But once again... it’ll be a nice day to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmth! Overnight lows will dip to the 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

For the next 7 days....temperatures will be on a warming trend eventually reaching the mid to upper 90s for the first week of August. Overall rain chances are low but we can not rule out a few spotty showers or storms Sunday and Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

