Greenwood couple weds surrounded by famous paintings

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KOLN) - How many people can say they got married inside an art exhibit? A Greenwood couple can after Wednesday night.

Deanna Walz, the Lincoln Habitat for Humanity Director of Development, married her fiancé, writer Dave Hudson, at the Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience at Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs Wednesday. They won a contest for an all-expenses paid wedding inside the exhibit.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.