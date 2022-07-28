Advertisement

Lancaster County Super Fair returns to Event Center Fairgrounds

This year the fair will run from July 28 through Aug. 6.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Super Fair is back in Lancaster County, once again providing events, food and entertainment to one of the county’s best attractions. This year the fair will run from July 28th through Aug. 6th.

The theme for the 2022 Super Fair is “plenty of fun for two visit” with 42 total locations offering free gate tickets. You can get those tickets at U Stop Shops, Russ’s Market, West Gate Bank and Super Saver.

A change for this year, the fair will end each night at 10 p.m. opposed to 11 p.m. in years past.

Organizers said 4H/FFA animals will only be open to the public the first four days of the fair, as well as the Family Fun Zone with ag and educational exhibits and shows for all ages.

During the entire 10 day stretch, there will be two fan favorites offered throughout the day. Stunt bikes with NoWear BMX will ride throughout the day doing tricks and stunts for attendees. The popular comedic show, Puppy Pal’s, featured on America’s Got Talent will perform each day as well.

For a full list of events, times and shows you can head to the Super Fair website.

