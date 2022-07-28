Advertisement

Morrill Hall and Lincoln Literacy partner to give free admission

10/11 NOW at 5
By Kloee Sander
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Through the Community Access Program, Morrill Hall donated more than 160 passes to Lincoln Literacy, a program that teaches over 1,000 people yearly English and about American culture.

The Community Access program was created in November of 2020, and aims to give people, who admission price is a barrier for, access to the museum. For every pass that is renewed or purchased, two is given to an organization. So far, it has given more than 1,000 free passes. Community members are able to nominate organizations for the partnership program. Lincoln Literacy is the seventh organization they have partnered with and 168 passes have been donated so far.

“This whole museum is dedicated to helping everyone in the community, whether they have come very far or were born here in Lincoln, to come understand the natural heritage of this area and the amazing world cultures that have touched our community,” said Director of the NU State Museum Susan Weller.

Lincoln Literacy has already taken one trip to the museum with 46 people. Executive Director Clayton Naff said they were “astonished” by the turnout. Once the school year starts, Lincoln Literacy plans to take children in their program on field trips to the museum.

People can buy extra tickets and donate on Morrill Hall’s website, and nominations for their next partnership can be sent to unsmmembership@unl.edu.

