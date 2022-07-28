New Nebraska pro-choice group seeks to stop potential abortion ban

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just over a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Nebraskans continue to organize and actively voice their opinions.

A new group is working to become the face of the pro-choice movement in Omaha and across the state of Nebraska.

The group is called No Forced Birth Nebraska.

“It was really started with a group of friends neighbors and community members that were all concerned after Roe vs. Wade was overturned,” says organizer Cindy Copich.

The group gathered on Dodge Street at Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon for about 45 minutes. Members could be seen with green signs, hats, shirts, and bandanas.

Copich says the green symbolizes the group’s grassroots start, which is what makes them unique.

“We’re an effort that is not sponsored by any national organization, we’re just volunteers, people, community members really wanting to get people involved and engaged across the state,” she adds.

The group’s goal is to help stop any potential abortion ban that could happen in Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts has said he would consider calling a special session this summer following the Supreme Court’s decision, but so far hasn’t.

Ricketts has previously said he wouldn’t call a special session until he was confident there were enough votes to pass anti-abortion legislation similar to the bill that failed in the previous session.

“We’re really going to need to get organized and mobilize for the upcoming legislative session and that is our one issue, to stop forced birth in the state of Nebraska.”

A small number of supporters came for Wednesday’s event, which they say is the first of many. One of those supporters was Heather Ropes.

“We women deserve all the proper and appropriate modern healthcare that is available to us,” she says.

Ropes says she came because her mother was repeatedly raped by her grandfather growing up and she believes that if she had gotten pregnant with his child, it should be her choice to continue or terminate the pregnancy.

She was also a teacher for many years and says young women only benefit from having options.

“I have seen children who are in very, very difficult circumstances, and please, let them all have the feminine healthcare that I was privileged to have.”

David Steinkruger came in support of the women in his life, like his daughter.

“It’s always been my belief that a woman’s intimate healthcare rights are hers and there’s no place for it to be adjudicated and making laws about it at any level,” he says.

The group plans to hold vigils like this one every Wednesday throughout the month of September.

