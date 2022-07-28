One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was killed and three others were injured in a crash Wednesday night north of Greenwood.

It happened at Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive before 10 p.m., according to Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an eastbound Hummer crashed into an eastbound Toyota Scion at HWY 6 and Greenwood Drive, causing the Toyota to roll into a ditch.

Investigators said the driver of the Hummer then crashed head-on with a Ford Fusion traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Fusion, Tammy Callaway, 42, of Greenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the Toyota received only minor injures.

Cheyanne Baker, 31, of Lincoln, was identified as the driver of the Hummer. She was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, CCSO said in a release. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

The sheriff’s office said it had received complaints of a person in a Hummer driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Nebraska State Patrol is investigating with Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

Highway 6 from Church Road to Highway 63 reopened around 4 a.m. on Thursday after being closed.

