WATCH LIVE: LPD to speak on sexual assault arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday morning announcing an arrest made in a case of child sexual abuse.

Details have not yet been provided, but LPD said they wanted to speak to the public in care there are more survivors to come forward.

The press conference will start at 9:30 a.m.

