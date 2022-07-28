Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: LPD to speak on sexual assault arrest

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is holding a press conference on Thursday morning announcing an arrest made in a case of child sexual abuse.

Details have not yet been provided, but LPD said they wanted to speak to the public in care there are more survivors to come forward.

The press conference will start at 9:30 a.m.

It can be watched live on this page.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold’s Building demolition process underway
Gold’s Building demolition process underway
Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
Lincoln teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seized 1,144 pounds of 'black market' marijuana being...
Man arrested on I-80 transporting 1,000 lbs of ‘black market’ marijuana
Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood

Latest News

Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash late Wednesday night.
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
Anyone around the downtown ballpark Wednesday may have heard gunfire — lots of it. There’s no...
A look inside sniper training at downtown Omaha ballpark
A planned museum dedicated to railroad history has a future date in court. It’s the latest in...
Nebraska museum supporters, city leaders on opposite sides of the track over railroad controversy