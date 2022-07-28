Advertisement

Woman, 3 children found dead at Conn. home

No one is in custody and they are not looking for any suspects.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police responding to a well-being check found three children and a woman dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers responded to a well-being call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Danbury, Connecticut. The male caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival at the single-family home, officers went inside and discovered three dead children, who ranged between the ages of 5 and 12, WFSB reports.

While conducting a further check of the premises, officers found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

It’s believed the children and the woman are related, but officials are not sure about that.

“We believe that’s the case, but we don’t want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation,” said Danbury Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

Details are limited, but police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No one is in custody, and they are not looking for any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold’s Building demolition process underway
Gold’s Building demolition process underway
Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
Lincoln teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seized 1,144 pounds of 'black market' marijuana being...
Man arrested on I-80 transporting 1,000 lbs of ‘black market’ marijuana
A Nebraska State Trooper arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle at a Casey's gas station north...
State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet

Latest News

U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion
FILE - Actor Bernard Cribbins OBE poses for photographers as he arrives for the British Academy...
Actor Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region came under heavy fire, causing extensive...
Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks