Blood donations low during summer months

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While the summers months are typically a time of the year people don’t think about donating blood, the American Red Cross estimates that one unit of blood donated from one person can save up to three lives.

In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12 percent fewer blood donations than needed–one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.

The agency is urging people to donate by participating in their “Camp Do Good” campaign.

Red Cross account manager Amanda Wehnes said while numbers have bounced back after reaching dangerously low levels, Type “O” Negative is the most common type of blood needed for transfusions.

However, all blood types are needed to prevent shortages.

“It’s not just that big accident that you hear on I-80, it’s not just a stabbing or a shooting that you hear about in the news, it’s everyday mundane little things,” Wehnes said. “It can be a hip replacement or a knee replacement where the patient bled a lot and they need blood, it can be a mom having complications during birth and needed a lot of blood, it could be your neighbor who is going through cancer treatments who need platelets. There are so many reasons why somebody needs blood.”

The Red Cross will be giving away a $10 virtual gift card to a merchant of your choice. Donors will also be entered into a national drawing for the chance to win gas for a year.

To book your appointment, go to www.redcross.org or download the app.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.