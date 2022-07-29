Consumer protection website helps educate Nebraskans against scams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands of Nebraskans report scams to the state each year and experts say when people fall victim, a lot of people feel alone and ashamed. But there’s value in reporting what happened to authorities and there’s help out there too.

Just this year more than 4,300 scams have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission in Nebraska, with $12 million reportedly lost. FTC data shows both the number of scams reported and the amount of money lost each year is rising steadily, making everyone vulnerable.

“Scammers are experts at their craft, they’re practiced,” said Ryan Tobias, with the Attorney Generals’ Consumer Protection Response Team. “They’re coming to you as a friend, as a friend of a friend.”

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office not only works to educate the community and prosecute scammers, they also provide a listening ear and help after. That’s where Shelia Cole comes in. She’s part of the Consumer Affairs Response Team.

“There’s a lot of value in reporting it to us first for the consumer to be able to voice what happened and to prevent what you mentioned earlier,” Cole said. “Them thinking how could I have fallen for this how could I not have paid attention. It happens. Scammers are professionals they’re going to lead you to conversations where you’ll think you’re safe but you’re not.”

Other than providing that reassurance, Cole or another member of the team will walk through what steps need to be taken as they are outlined on the consumer protection website.

“You’ll find identity theft or how to recognize a scam,” Cole said. “If you’re on our call we’ll stay on the phone, take them to the site and walk through steps of how to find resources, file a complaint or make a report. We are as available as we can because it can be traumatic.”

Their biggest goal is for the victim to hang up and feel a peace of mind. That they’re headed in the right direction and would encourage anyone to call, because help is out there.

“You’re not alone,” Cole said.

