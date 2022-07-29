Gas prices continue to fall in Lincoln, experts prepare for what’s to come

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some much needed relief for drivers, gas prices in the Cornhusker state continue dropping, now inching closer to the $4 average. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Lincoln is dropping rapidly since the dreaded peak above $4.80 in June 2022.

A closer look here in the Capital City, the cost for a gallon of gas a whopping $4.71 just a month ago on June 29, according to AAA. That’s almost 70 cents higher than the average on July 29 of $4.07. Still much higher than prices a year ago on July 29, 2021 at $3.04.

Prices dropping rapidly in the Cornhusker state. (KOLN)

Gas Buddy petroleum analyst, Patrick De Haan said we are headed in the right direction, but a number of factors could send us back on the opposite path.

“There’s just too much economic data that’s uncertain that could push the tide one way or the other,” De Haan said. “We’re also in the midst of hurricane season, so any major hurricanes that head to the US could be a challenge for prices as well. It’s a little tricky, but I’m hopeful that we’ve seen prices peak for this year.”

De Haan said gas prices won’t completely return to normal until tensions in Ukraine are completely settled.

Beginning of May 2022 was the last time Lincoln saw prices this close to four dollars and if you’ve driven around Lincoln lately, stations are starting to hold the sub-four prices. But, why are prices declining and what’s next?

De Haan said there are three factors you need to know when it comes to the rapid decline in prices at the pump:

The economy and threat recession. The United States GDP recently fell for the second straight quarter, normally signaling a recession. Oil prices. Whether it be because of demand or the Fed raising interest rates, when oil prices drop, gas prices normally follow. Gasoline inventory. De Haan tells 10/11 NOW inventories have risen four out of the last five weeks.

Courtesy of Rigzone.com (KOLN)

“We’ve seen nothing like the volatility any other year like we’ve seen this year,” De Haan said, “We’re still being affected by things like COVID-19 which permanently shut down refineries in the US, so there’s less margin for error. That means if one problem does arise it could potentially have a much bigger impact now than in the past.”

Experts do still encourage Americans to keep searching for the best deals. You can use a number of websites, apps like Gas Buddy or Waze and even just asking your friends where they’ve seen the best deals will help you save money at the pump.

