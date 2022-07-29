Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a rundown of a few events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lancaster County Super Fair

The Super Fair has something that fairgoers of all ages will enjoy! From motorsports events to exhibits, four nights of live music, carnival rides and fair food. Don’t miss the Hispanic Culture Festival this Sunday. For a full list of events and activities, visit their website. The Super Fair runs from July 28-August 6.

Happening daily; Parking: $5 cash per vehicle

More info: HERE

Lincoln Exposed 2022

The time has FINALLY come! Lincoln Exposed is back for their second rescheduled summer bash. Three days, 80+ bands and artists at five different establishments. For a full list of the bands and times, visit their website. This event is at Bourbon Theatre, Duffy’s Tavern, 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley and Zoo Bar, located in downtown Lincoln.

Various times through Saturday; Day pass: $12

More info: HERE

Hickman Hay Days 2022

Say Aloha with Hickman Hay Days 2022. It’s Hickman’s Sesquicentennial - that’s 150 years of being Hickman, Nebraska. Bring the whole family and join them for fun events throughout the weekend. There will be games, a parade, goat yoga, park activities, a cornhole tournament, street dance and more!

Friday 4 p.m., Saturday all day; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Party In The Park

Head on over to the park for a free Party in the Park! This is sure to be fun for the whole family. There will be a bounce house, hooping and martial arts demos and instructions, food trucks, music and more! They will be accepting donations of non-perishable food for their Blessings Box.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

The Red Balloon Baby Concert

Come and hear a program specifically for families with very young children. Follow the Red Balloon with flutist Marie Sonderskov and other festival artists. The baby concert is an opportunity for families with young children to experience the incredible artists of the festival in a welcoming and comfortable environment. You are invited to bring your blankets and spread out over the floor to enjoy children’s songs and lullabies from all over the world.

Saturday 10 a.m.; Free, but registration required

More info: HERE

