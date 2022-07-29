Kayla Caffey enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook confirmed Thursday night that middle blocker Kayla Caffey, who was granted an NCAA waiver in the spring for a seventh season of college eligibility, has entered the transfer portal and will forgo one more season at Nebraska.

“Kayla’s situation has been unlike any other we’ve ever dealt with before because of her medical redshirt, her transfer and the COVID year,” Cook said. “Obviously, we took our time with this to make sure it was the right decision for everybody.

“Ultimately, Kayla has chosen to move on from Nebraska, and I support her and am proud of her and the accomplishments she’s achieved both on and off the court at Nebraska. She has a lot of options on the table whether that be play one more year in college, become a professional volleyball player or begin her career in education, which she has worked very hard at preparing for over the years earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Kayla will do big things, and I wish her all the best.”

In 2021, Caffey earned second-team All-America recognition from the AVCA while helping the Huskers to an NCAA runner-up finish. Caffey posted a .363 attack percentage and 118 blocks while hitting a career-high 255 kills on the season. In her two seasons with the Huskers, Caffey produced 369 kills and 179 blocks, averaging 2.3 kills and 1.1 blocks per set while attacking at a .368 clip.

Caffey joined the Huskers as a graduate transfer in 2020 from Missouri after earning her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She went on to earn a master’s degree in teaching, learning and teacher’s education from Nebraska last December with Academic All-Big Ten honors.

