Lancaster County Fair kicks off competitions, prioritizes safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On average, 120,000 people attend the Lancaster County Super Fair each year.

“It’s really unusual for a county fair to run over two weekends, 10 days, but we’re happy to do it for our large community,” said Amy Dickerson, the directing manager. “We have a lot of great people come out, and we’re really focusing on safety and security. We want it to be more family-friendly than ever.”

To ensure a safe environment, the curfew has been shortened to 10 p.m., which is when the fair will shut down. Children under 16 must also have an adult with them when they are on the grounds. Other safety precautions include security cameras and signs urging parents to supervise their children.

Dickerson said these actions are meant to keep the fun going safely, but most of the action happened at the livestock shows Thursday morning. The fair kicked off with shows for poultry, horses and sheep.

TJ Mueller is prepping his cattle for shows this Saturday.

“There’s a lot that goes into each month and even the year before,” said Mueller, who is involved in 4H and FFA. “It’s things like conditioning them, keeping them in a consistent environment, getting their show coats ready and washed all the time.”

The 4H and FFA competitions will continue throughout the weekend. Visitors can view the static exhibits all week from horticulture and baking to photography and fashion. The quilt exhibit is the largest it has ever been with a record-breaking 111 quilts on display. The projects were created by competitors of all ages.

“My Nana taught me how to sew, and so I would go to her house to learn some more,” said Reese Dell, a 4H competitor. “I wanted to do a quilt that had lots of colors in it, and I wanted to do something kind of like tie-dye.”

While competitions dominate the first part of the fair, the last six days are dedicated to events and shows. A few of the highlighted events are motor sports like a demolition derby and monster trucks. Spectators will also get a chance to enjoy the new grandstand.

