Meta expands data center under construction near Omaha again

(Unsplash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Facebook’s parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again.

A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is building in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County. The company said the data center will cost more than $1.5 billion and eventually employ roughly 300.

About 150 workers are already maintaining computers at the six buildings that have already opened. Meta plans to complete the project it began in 2017 by the end of 2024.

