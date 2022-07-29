NSP emphasizes safe speeds as summer travel continues

Nebraska State Patrol sees small uptick in applicants
Jul. 29, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to maintain safe speeds as the summer travel season continues.

The guidance is part of the national Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which is running from July 20 through Aug. 14. The National Safety Council reports that speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities across the country in 2020.

Since July 20, troopers have performed 23 traffic stops for vehicles traveling at or over 100 miles per hour. An additional 101 traffic stops were performed for vehicles traveling between 90 and 99 miles per hour.

“Speeding increases the risk of severe injury or fatality crashes for everyone on the road,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers will continue working diligently across the state to maintain safe roads. We urge all drivers to do their part as well by watching their speed and following posted speed limits.”

Since the effort began, troopers have issued a total of 525 speeding citations and over 1,200 warnings for speeding. Troopers will continue working overtime throughout the state as part of this campaign.

Stop Speeding Before It Stops You is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $20,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

