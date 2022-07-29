Pleasant conditions Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comfortable temperatures and humidity levels expected on Friday. There will be some clouds from time to time in southern Nebraska. Saturday will be a bit warmer under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be warmer and more humid with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the morning.

Partly sunny and warm in the Lincoln area on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Comfortable temperatures and humidity Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and comfortable Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight low temperatures will be below average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny on Saturday and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm temperatures Saturday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday morning. Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid by Sunday afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and a south wind 10 to 15 mph.

Warmer and more humid Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions return for the first week of August.

Hot and humid next week. (1011 Weather)

