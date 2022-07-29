Weekend Forecast: Heat & humidity build back in...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday will be another picture perfect day with warm temperatures, comfortable humidity levels and mostly sunny skies. However, that all takes a turn for Sunday, as the heat and humidity build back into the area along with our best chance of rain.

Saturday looks like the last day with warm temperatures and pleasant conditions before the humidity comes back in full force Sunday and will continue as we go into the first week of August.

Comfort Index (KOLN)

Saturday will be a beautiful summer day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s. There is the chance for some patchy fog in the early morning hours but it should dissipate by mid-morning. While most of us will be dry, a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the northwest and Panhandle during the dinner time hours and into the evening. There is no severe weather threat. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

AND if you’ve missed the heat and humidity, Sunday is the day for you! High temperatures will return back into the 90s along with sticky conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny until the dinner time hours... as a broken line of isolated rain and storms develop from the northeast to the southwest. These showers and storms look to move southeast into the southeastern portion of the state through the late evening hours. There is no threat for severe weather. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 60s and 70s.

Sunday High Temperature (KOLN)

For the next 7 days temperatures will on a warming trend.... heating all the way up to the mid to upper 90s for the start of August and doesn’t appear to let up. Overall rain chances appear to be low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

