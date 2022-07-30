Gold Star Martial Arts celebrates grand opening in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gold Star Martial Arts has been operating for years in Crete and Seward, and now it’s opening in Lincoln. The taekwondo academy held its grand opening on Saturday, where students held a taekwondo demonstration in the new facility.

At Gold Star Martial Arts, students receive traditional taekwondo training, but they also learn respect, responsibility and leadership skills.

Classes are lead by 28-yera-old Alyssa Cochnar, who has seven world titles in taekwondo. The sixth-degree black belt instructor uses her experiences to pass on life skills.

“So our culture, one thing we really focus on is the life skills with all the students,” Cochnar said. “It’s something, we want them to be the best version of themselves. So the different life skills we talk about in class. We want to make sure that they’re being a leader everywhere they are.”

Cochnar started taekwondo classes when she was three. After getting a business degree from Doane University, she now passes on her knowledge through the business her father started in 2005.

“My favorite part of class is doing forms,” said 9-year-old Elise Drevo, Gold Star Student. “She’s really fun. She makes learning a lot easier and she’s very kind. She is very smart as well.”

Gold Star Martial Arts trains with weapons, forms and boards. During sessions the instructors encourage bows, fist bumps and thank you’s.

“Elise has learned so much more than taekwondo,” said Danielle Drevo, Parent. “Respect. Responsibility. Her manners are amazing, and I think it has a lot to do with that.”

Classes have been held in Lincoln since June, but the grand opening on Saturday featured prizes, food, training from a grand master and a demonstration lead by students.

“We start off with saying, like representing Gold Star Martial Arts,” said 11-year-old Kade Reinhard, Gold Star Student. “Then we do different forms and weapon moves. I’m just excited because I’ve been to some before.”

Cochnar hopes the new studio will build up Gold Star Martial Arts. In the meantime, she is pursuing a taekwondo mastership and seventh-degree black belt.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.