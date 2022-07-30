New rule to thwart railroad efforts to cut train crews to one

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroads will be required to maintain two-person crews under a new rule announced Wednesday that will thwart the industry’s efforts to cut crews down to one person.

Railroads will be required to keep using two-person crews in most circumstances as they haul all kinds of cargo, including hazardous materials, across the country. But there will be an exception to allow short-line railroads that have already been using one-man crews to continue using them and railroads can apply for permission to use smaller crews if they can prove it is safe.

The railroads’ proposal to reduce crew size has been a key issue in the deadlocked contract talks. Unions have long opposed the idea because of concerns about safety and preserving jobs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Greenwood
One dead in three-vehicle rollover crash near Greenwood
Mensah Gozo
Lincoln police arrest man for sexually assaulting & kidnapping 12-year-old
Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey enters transfer portal
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Greenwood couple wins wedding of a lifetime
Greenwood couple weds surrounded by famous paintings

Latest News

Nearly 42,000 Lincoln kids attend Lincoln Public Schools each day. A number that’s slightly up...
LPS releases Safe Return to Schools Plan for upcoming year
Thousands of Nebraskans report scams to the state each year and experts say when people fall...
Resources for scam victims
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Heat & humidity build back in...
Consumer protection website helps educate Nebraskans against scams