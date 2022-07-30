SCC students work with Ford vehicles in asset program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Students at Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus get to go to class and work on a 2022 Ford Electric Mustang.

SCC’s Milford’s Ford Asset Program has a 96% student success rate and 100% job placement in Nebraska, largely by training with new technology and partnerships with local dealerships.

The 2022 Electric Mustang is one of three new vehicles that SCC’s Ford Asset Program has for students to work on.

The program is two years. Students earn an associate’s degree while becoming certified in a variety of Ford technology.

“You come out to the shop and practice what we learned,” said Patrick Sillessen, a second-year student. “We will learn about electrical, then our teacher, Mark, sets up bugs in the cars and we have to go and test them and figure what is wrong with them.”

Students also are required to work at dealerships while in the program.

“It gives you a good start on where you want to go instead of getting thrown into a dealership not knowing what you are doing,” said Marcus Osterhaus, second-year student.

SCC certifies students in all Ford areas, which helps them have a leg up on the competition when applying for a job.

“It will make you a very desirable employee in an industry where everyone is desirable right now,” said Sillessen.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.