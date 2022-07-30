Sunday Forecast: The start of a hot & humid stretch...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A long stretch of hot and humid conditions will start on Sunday and continue for the first week of August. Overall rain chances are low but a few spotty showers and storms are possible Sunday and Monday. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Widespread 90 degree heat and sticky conditions make their return on Sunday.... high temperatures will reach the 90s across the area. Majority of the day will be mostly sunny for all of us. Come late afternoon and early evening the chance for isolated rain and storms builds into the central and eastern areas. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the central and eastern areas in the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main storm threats. Tornado threat is low. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Sunday High Temperature (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the central and east areas. (KOLN)

August will start with a bang! Hot and humid conditions will increase for Monday... highs will be in the 90s and triple digits. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will dominate once again for most of the area. Then another chance for isolated showers and storms will develop in the central and eastern areas mid-day through the evening hours. Some of the storms may be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening in the southeastern corner. Main storm threats include wind and hail. Overnight low temperatures dip to the 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the southeastern corner. (KOLN)

The next 7 days... hot and humid conditions continue along with the chance for spotty showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

