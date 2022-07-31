1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting.

Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday.

Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified by police as 31-year-old Davonta Williams, was sent to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

