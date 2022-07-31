1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting

One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting.

Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday.

Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified by police as 31-year-old Davonta Williams, was sent to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake in Jewell County, KS in July 2022.
Increase of seismic activity in Jewell County, KS
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators were part of a group of politicians that voted against a...
Fischer, Sasse among those voting against PACT Act
Gas prices continue to drop for the fifth straight week
Gas prices continue to fall in Lincoln, experts prepare for what’s to come
Lincoln transit to modify evening service

Latest News

Authorities advised people stay away from Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday due to a...
Mandatory evacuations underway at Carter Canyon fire south of Gering
Gold Star Martial Arts has been operating for years in Crete and Seward, and now it’s opening...
Gold Star Marital Arts hosts grand opening
Wildfire south west of Gering. (Credit: Chris Lori Rossman)
Large wildfire southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff
Sunday High Temperature
Sunday Forecast: The start of a hot & humid stretch...