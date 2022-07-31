Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization

The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan Park for their weekly walks on...
The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan Park for their weekly walks on Sunday.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way.

The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan Park for their weekly walks on Sunday. The organizers said their hope is to foster new friendships while focusing on mental and physical health.

Ashley Martin created the group Lincoln Girls Who Walk about seven weeks ago. Martin said she got the idea after seeing similiar groups in other cities on TikTok while also wanting a way to meet new people in the Capitol City.

The group has been meeting weekly for nearly two months and Martin said it has helped her and other break out of their shells .

“It’s been kind of the gift that keeps on giving,” Martin said. “I’m an introvert myself, so I wanted a forum where other women who find it hard to make friends, when they’re adults, can have a low-stress environment where they come together. If you just want to get your mental-health walk on or pop in your headphones and listen to a podcast, but want the company of other people that’s a lot of the reason I created this.”

The group walks every Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. exploring different trails each week.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake in Jewell County, KS in July 2022.
Increase of seismic activity in Jewell County, KS
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators were part of a group of politicians that voted against a...
Fischer, Sasse among those voting against PACT Act
Gas prices continue to drop for the fifth straight week
Gas prices continue to fall in Lincoln, experts prepare for what’s to come
Lincoln transit to modify evening service

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: August Turns Up The Heat & Humidity!
Students at Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus get to go to class and work on a 2022...
New technology helps SCC students stand out
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
Authorities advised people stay away from Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday due to a...
Mandatory evacuations underway at Carter Canyon fire south of Gering