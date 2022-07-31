Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Walking is an easy way for most people to get out and exercise. One Lincoln woman took her love for walking and brought it to social media, connecting women in the Capital City along the way.

The Lincoln Girls Who Walk Facebook Group meets at Peter Pan Park for their weekly walks on Sunday. The organizers said their hope is to foster new friendships while focusing on mental and physical health.

Ashley Martin created the group Lincoln Girls Who Walk about seven weeks ago. Martin said she got the idea after seeing similiar groups in other cities on TikTok while also wanting a way to meet new people in the Capitol City.

The group has been meeting weekly for nearly two months and Martin said it has helped her and other break out of their shells .

“It’s been kind of the gift that keeps on giving,” Martin said. “I’m an introvert myself, so I wanted a forum where other women who find it hard to make friends, when they’re adults, can have a low-stress environment where they come together. If you just want to get your mental-health walk on or pop in your headphones and listen to a podcast, but want the company of other people that’s a lot of the reason I created this.”

The group walks every Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. exploring different trails each week.

