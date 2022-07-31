Monday Forecast: August Turns Up The Heat & Humidity!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - August is starting off with a bang.... it’ll be quite hot and humid! Temperatures build up into the 90s and triple digits but will feel even HOTTER with high humidity levels. In terms of rain chances, isolated showers and storms are possible. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

August begins on Monday and it is welcoming us with sticky and hot conditions. High temperatures will be in the 90s to triple digits across the area but will feel hotter with humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the northeastern areas in the morning. Then isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening in the central and eastern portion of the area. Some of these storms that develop in the afternoon and evening may be strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary hazards. Tornado threat is low. Overnight low temperatures drop to the 60s and 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the central and eastern areas. (KOLN)

Tuesday will bring even hotter and more humid conditions, and looks like it will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will sky rocket into the triple digits for almost everyone. However with the humidity... heat index values could range from 105 degrees to 115 degrees. It will be extremely hot out there. There will be breezy conditions... but they will be from the south... so it will not offer much relief from the heat. To make matters worse, overnight low temperatures will remain in the 70s, one again not bringing relief from the heat. Most of the area will stay mostly sunny and dry throughout the day. However, a few isolated showers and storms are possible in the northeastern areas for the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the main hazards. Tornado threat is low.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northeast. (KOLN)

Conditions will remain hot for the rest of the week with primarily dry conditions. There will be a few chances for isolated showers and storms but overall chances are low.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

