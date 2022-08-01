Capital Jazz Society hosting free Summer Jazz Series

Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every Monday for the remainder of the summer, you can check out local jazz music in the Capital City. The Capital Jazz Society will be hosting the Summer Jazz Series through Sept. 26.

The event includes local food trucks and drinks at the host site, Storm Cellar. Local musicians from across Nebraska play between 7-9:30 p.m.

“A place where we can have a venue for people, it’s great New York club style vibe you can come in for free listen to jazz get a drink,” Brian Vuu with the Capital Jazz Society. “It feels so nice for me because it feels like the Lincoln community comes together for this jazz event and you get to support the local musicians.”

The Storm Cellar is located 3233 S 13th St in the Indian Hills Shopping Center, and the event is free every Monday.

