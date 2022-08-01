Heat and humidity return Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moving across Nebraska on Monday will potentially trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in northern and eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be quite hot and humid with mostly sunny skies.

Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon. A few isolated severe thunderstorms possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Hot and humid Monday. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of an evening thunderstorm otherwise, mostly clear warm and muggy Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 70s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and muggy overnight. (1011 Web)

Heat advisory from 1 pm until 8 pm Tuesday. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 100 with the heat index between 105 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Even hotter temperatures on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Not as hot on Wednesday, but still hot and there is small chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. Hot temperatures continue through the weekend.

Hot days ahead. (1011 Weather)

