Huskers talk at B1G Volleyball Media Days

CHICAGO (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along with seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik, represented the Huskers at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Monday at the Big Ten Network Headquarters in Chicago.

The Huskers participated in the Monday session of the two-day event from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spoke on the situation involving senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey entering the transfer portal at Monday’s Big Ten Volleyball Media Days.

The Huskers will begin practice for the 2022 season on Monday, Aug. 8 as they gear up for the Ameritas Players Challenge to open the season on Aug. 26-27.

"We were fully committed to two scholarships for her over two years." #Huskers

John Cook, Madi Kubik, & Kenzie Knuckles meeting with reporters at Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

