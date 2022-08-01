Nebraska ranks second in Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska was picked second in the 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll behind defending national champion Wisconsin. Minnesota was third, followed by Ohio State and Penn State.
2022 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Ohio State
5. Penn State
6. Illinois & Michigan (tie)
8. Purdue
9. Northwestern
10. Maryland
11. Michigan State
12. Iowa
13. Indiana
14. Rutgers
Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were also named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday.
Kaitlyn Hord, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez were all voted to the 15-player preseason team by the conference’s head coaches. All three were All-Big Ten First Team selections last year. Kubik was the only player in the Big Ten unanimously chosen to the preseason all-conference team.
Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and first-team All-Big Ten honors. She averaged a team-leading 3.49 kills per set to go with 2.11 digs while adding 21 aces and 55 blocks. Kubik ranked third in Big Ten play in kills per set with 4.11.
Rodriguez was recognized as the National Freshman of the Year, a first-team AVCA All-American, North Region Freshman of the Year and first-team North All-Region by the AVCA in 2021. She was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection.
Hord, a transfer from Penn State, was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team and was a first-team All-Big Ten choice for the third straight season last year. She averaged a career-best 2.92 kills per set while hitting .394. Hord recorded 1.40 blocks per set, which ranked third in the Big Ten and seventh nationally.
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Raina Terry, Jr., OH, Illinois
Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland
Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan
CC McGraw, Grad., L/DS, Minnesota
Jenna Wenaas, Jr., OH, Minnesota
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska
*Madi Kubik, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Lexi Rodriguez, So., L/DS, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., OH, Northwestern
Emily Londot, Jr., OPP, Ohio State
Mac Podraza, Sr., S, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State
Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, Wisconsin
Devyn Robinson, Jr., MB/RS, Wisconsin
Anna Smrek, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin
* = Unanimous selection
Additional student-athlete due to tie in voting
