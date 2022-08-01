Nebraska ranks second in Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll

Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook
Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook(Isabel Thalken | Isabel Thalken)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska was picked second in the 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll behind defending national champion Wisconsin. Minnesota was third, followed by Ohio State and Penn State.

2022 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Ohio State

5. Penn State

6. Illinois & Michigan (tie)

8. Purdue

9. Northwestern

10. Maryland

11. Michigan State

12. Iowa

13. Indiana

14. Rutgers

Three members of the Nebraska volleyball team were also named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Monday.

Kaitlyn Hord, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez were all voted to the 15-player preseason team by the conference’s head coaches. All three were All-Big Ten First Team selections last year. Kubik was the only player in the Big Ten unanimously chosen to the preseason all-conference team.

Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and first-team All-Big Ten honors. She averaged a team-leading 3.49 kills per set to go with 2.11 digs while adding 21 aces and 55 blocks. Kubik ranked third in Big Ten play in kills per set with 4.11.

Rodriguez was recognized as the National Freshman of the Year, a first-team AVCA All-American, North Region Freshman of the Year and first-team North All-Region by the AVCA in 2021. She was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection.

Hord, a transfer from Penn State, was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team and was a first-team All-Big Ten choice for the third straight season last year. She averaged a career-best 2.92 kills per set while hitting .394. Hord recorded 1.40 blocks per set, which ranked third in the Big Ten and seventh nationally.

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Raina Terry, Jr., OH, Illinois

Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland

Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan

CC McGraw, Grad., L/DS, Minnesota

Jenna Wenaas, Jr., OH, Minnesota

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska

*Madi Kubik, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Lexi Rodriguez, So., L/DS, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., OH, Northwestern

Emily Londot, Jr., OPP, Ohio State

Mac Podraza, Sr., S, Ohio State

Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State

Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, Jr., MB/RS, Wisconsin

Anna Smrek, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

* = Unanimous selection

Additional student-athlete due to tie in voting

