Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road.

LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment. Officers said they were told that equipment is being used for road construction in that area.

According to police, it appears that keys had been left in some of the equipment which was then used to drive into other pieces of equipment causing damage.

Investigators believe the total damage is estimated at $104,000.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

