SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.

“[The] preliminary investigation shows that a northbound, silver 2020 Mazda and a southbound, black 2006 Kia Sorento drifted towards the center line of the roadway,” SCSO said in the release. “[A] collision occurred causing the silver 2020 Mazda to veer into the southbound lane of travel and cause a secondary collision with [a] southbound, red 2012 Kia Forte. The black 2006 Kia Sorento veered into the northbound lane of travel and caused a secondary collision with [a] northbound white 2017 Ford F-250.”

The sheriff’s office added that multiple people were needing to extricated from vehicles.

“A single female occupant of the silver 2020 Mazda, along with two occupants [from] the black 2006 Kia Sorento were life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine with serious to life threatening injuries,” SCSO stated. “The single female occupant of the silver 2020 Mazda later succumbed to her injuries and pronounced dead at Nebraska Medicine.”

SCSO adds that the driver of Kia Forte and the driver of the F-250 were also hospitalized in Fremont with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor,” SCSO’s release stated. “Seat belts were in use, and the investigation is ongoing. Next of kin have not been fully notified.”

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wahoo Police, and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake in Jewell County, KS in July 2022.
Increase of seismic activity in Jewell County, KS
Police are still searching for the person responsible for an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in early Sunday Omaha shooting
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators were part of a group of politicians that voted against a...
Fischer, Sasse among those voting against PACT Act
Gas prices continue to drop for the fifth straight week
Gas prices continue to fall in Lincoln, experts prepare for what’s to come

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: August Turns Up The Heat & Humidity!
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m....
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering, July 31.
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
Fremont Police: Suspect trying to enter home with knife shot by officer