SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.

“[The] preliminary investigation shows that a northbound, silver 2020 Mazda and a southbound, black 2006 Kia Sorento drifted towards the center line of the roadway,” SCSO said in the release. “[A] collision occurred causing the silver 2020 Mazda to veer into the southbound lane of travel and cause a secondary collision with [a] southbound, red 2012 Kia Forte. The black 2006 Kia Sorento veered into the northbound lane of travel and caused a secondary collision with [a] northbound white 2017 Ford F-250.”

The sheriff’s office added that multiple people were needing to extricated from vehicles.

“A single female occupant of the silver 2020 Mazda, along with two occupants [from] the black 2006 Kia Sorento were life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine with serious to life threatening injuries,” SCSO stated. “The single female occupant of the silver 2020 Mazda later succumbed to her injuries and pronounced dead at Nebraska Medicine.”

SCSO adds that the driver of Kia Forte and the driver of the F-250 were also hospitalized in Fremont with non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor,” SCSO’s release stated. “Seat belts were in use, and the investigation is ongoing. Next of kin have not been fully notified.”

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Bluffs Fire & Rescue, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wahoo Police, and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene.

