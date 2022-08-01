Star City Shores to Close August 8 Through 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Monday that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close Aug. 8 through Aug. 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season.

Star City Shores will host Dog Splash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are $10 per dog (cash only) and will go on sale at 6 p.m. at the front gates. Each dog may be accompanied by up to two people. Children must be at least eight years old. The event features an area for small dogs and retrieval activities in the lap lanes. When dogs are not in the water, they must be on a leash. Dog Splash is sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club. For more information about Dog Splash, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: dog splash) or contact Janet Ball at 402-416-5540.

The 2022 pool season runs through Aug.14. Regular hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week:

Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829

Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898

Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827

Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828

Woods, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800

University Place Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670

The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.

For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email pools@lincoln.ne.gov, or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

