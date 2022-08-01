Summer, temperatures, inflation all impacting local non-profits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln non-profits are feeling the pinch this summer between rising temperatures, inflation and increase in need.

The People’s City Mission is focused on keeping people hydrated, fed and with shelter during this time of the year. A big part of taking care of people at the mission is water. Right now, the mission has 22 pallets of water, when they normally like to have around 40. They give out 600 to 700 bottles of water a day.

“We’re housing about 80% of the city’s homeless,” Pastor Tom Barber, the executive director of the mission said. “Water becomes a big, big issue for us.”

Summer, warmer temperatures and inflation are impacting PCM, MTKO and CFPIN. All organizations agree, the need in Lincoln is great. (Madison Pitsch)

The mission will drive to their Help Center on 66th and O Streets, passing out sack lunches and water bottles to homeless people along the way.

Most of their water comes from donation, which has slowed as rates of inflation have risen.

“Donations don’t tend to climb at the same rate of inflation, which puts a real strain on us,” Barber said.

At Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, their dining room hosts more people in need during the summer, because more families and children are coming in. These days, about 200 people stop in to eat a meal there. Matt Talbot says their donations are slowing too.

“People tend to think about charitable giving more during holiday season, so summer is usually lighter for donations,” Susanne Blue, the executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach said. “We’re putting a summer appeal out right now to help us replenish and restock our shelves.”

Summer, warmer temperatures and inflation are impacting PCM, MTKO and CFPIN. All organizations agree, the need in Lincoln is great. (Madison Pitsch)

Matt Talbot has expanded their dining room hours to accommodate people during the heat, now open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. all week. The non profit also sends a group to do street outreach downtown, handing out water, insect repellant and even tents.

At the Center For People in Need, summer time and rising costs are impacting the people they serve. A recent survey by the organization showed that 92% of their 300 respondents said they increased the amount of services they received from the center.

“90% of our clients we help and support were able to pay other bills because of the support they received,” Macala Carter, the executive director of Center For People in Need said.

The center offers food and diaper distributions, as well as educational help, gas vouchers and childcare. Monday alone, 300 families came to the daily food and diaper distribution.

The People’s City Mission, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and the Center For People in Need said the need in Lincoln is great. If you need help, or you would like to donate or volunteer, follow the links below to learn more.

You can find more about staying at PCM here and more about volunteering or donating at PCM here.

You can find more about services at MTKO here and more about volunteering or donating at MTKO here.

You can find more about services at CFPIN here and more about volunteering or donating at CFPIN here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.