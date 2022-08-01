Three injured in shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff named one of the victims of a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a gentlemen’s club near Elm Creek.

Captain Bob Anderson said the incident resulted in several physical assaults by multiple individuals in the parking lot of Paradise City. The shooting victim was Richard Rios, 29, Houston, TX. Rios received a gunshot wound to the lower torso. It has not known at this time if shooting was accidental or intentional. On Sunday the sheriff’s office said Rios had been taken to Lexington Regional hospital for treatment.

Also injured in the disturbance was a 30-year-old North Platte man and a 49-year-old Elwood man. The North Platte man, who was not identified Monday, suffered minor facial injuries. The Elwood man, also not named, was taken to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney with severe facial injuries.

The State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-855 or Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.