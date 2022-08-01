Tuesday Forecast: Sizzling Hot & Sticky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Widespread extremely hot and humid conditions are expected on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for central and eastern counties for Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be like walking into a steam bath... thanks to extremely hot temperatures and high humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the triple digits for most, only a few areas will see highs in the 90s BUT it will feel even hotter with the humidity. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 1 PM CDT and go until 8 PM CDT for eastern and central counties. These areas are expected to have heat Index values from 100 to 110 degrees. Tuesday morning through the afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy conditions. The chance for scattered rain and storms will develop in the late afternoon through the evening hours in the west and central portions. Eventually will move into the eastern areas in the late night to overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the northeastern counties with damaging winds and large hail as the main storm threats. Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s and upper 70s.

Heat Advisory for central, eastern and portions of western counties. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the northeast. (KOLN)

Isolated lingering showers and storms are possible in the east Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. The very most southeastern corner of Nebraska will have the possibility to see isolated strong to severe storms in the evening hours. Main storm threats are damaging winds and large hail. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and eventually clear throughout the day. It will be another breezy day with winds gusting up to 30 mph. The increase in cloud cover and a cold front will keep high temperatures a bit “cooler”.... in the low to mid 90s. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the southeast corner. (KOLN)

Hot conditions and a few isolated chances for showers and storms will continue over the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Heat Safety Tips (KOLN)

Heat Safety: Pets (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.