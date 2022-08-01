Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained

Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire
Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire(Courtesy)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33 percent contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire.

According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 35 volunteer fire departments from across Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming are fighting the fire in southwest Gering.

There is currently no estimate on when roads will reopen in the area.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
Earthquake in Jewell County, KS in July 2022.
Increase of seismic activity in Jewell County, KS
Police are still searching for the person responsible for an overnight shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m....
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

Latest News

Heat Advisory for central, eastern and portions of western counties.
Tuesday Forecast: Sizzling Hot & Sticky
Lincoln non-profits are feeling the pinch this summer between rising temperatures, inflation...
Summer, heat impacting local nonprofits
A Texas man was shot and wounded Sunday morning in the parking lot of a gentlemen's club near...
Three injured in shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky