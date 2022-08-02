‘E.T.’ pedals it way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary

The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.(Universal Studios)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Something extraterrestrial is making its way back to the silver screen after arriving on planet Earth 40 years ago.

For the first time, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” will be shown in select IMAX AMC Theatres across the country in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

According to AMC, the beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.

You can relive the adventure or experience it for the first time on Aug. 12, in select theatres. Find an IMAX in your area and order your tickets now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
Several people required extrication after a series of events caused two crashes on Highway 77...
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m....
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
Star City Shores
Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11

Latest News

Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations
Suspect destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Rain aids in fight against California wildfire that killed 2
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing