North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car

A North Platte man is charged in Buffalo county after troopers found children, opioids,...
A North Platte man is charged in Buffalo county after troopers found children, opioids, marijuana and empty beer cans in his car.(Source: Associated Press)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Platte man faces drug, DUI and child abuse charges after a state trooper found opioids, marijuana and three young children in his car.

Court documents show that a state trooper stopped a car driven by 34-year-old Blake Suhr on Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Kearney exit Sunday night around 9 p.m. The trooper noticed that Blakes vehicle did not have headlights or tail lights on after sunset.

A search of the vehicle turned up 3.2 lbs. of marijuana, 120 alprazolmam pills, at least 70 hydrocodone pills, three oxycodone pills, $8,000 cash and numerous empty beer cans. Three young children were also in the car. Suhr is charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Money, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, three counts of Driving Under the Influence with a Passenger Under Age 16, Open Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A judge set a preliminary hearing for Suhr Aug. 29. He is out on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
Several people required extrication after a series of events caused two crashes on Highway 77...
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
Star City Shores
Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m....
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club

Latest News

Vandal destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher
Husker engineering graduate student Rachael Wagner adjusts the MIRA surgical robot. (Courtesy...
Husker-developed surgery robot to be tested on International Space Station
Norfolk first responders
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property
Lincoln HWY 77 crash
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln