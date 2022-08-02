NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities were at the scene of a crash in west Lincoln, Monday night.

The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck and an SUV on West O Street, on the west side of the Highway 77 bridge, specifically at the intersection to get on to southbound Highway 77 (in the eastbound lanes of West O Street). Both vehicles had sustained significant damage.

It’s unclear when the incident happened, but tow trucks and other personnel on scene were cleaning up the area around 10:30 p.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office were on scene, with NSP primarily controlling traffic and investigating. It’s unclear what Seward County’s involvement in the crash is.

Two vehicles are towed from a crash scene on West O Street, just before the Highway 77 bridge in west Lincoln. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

A spokesman with NSP told 10/11 NOW they did not have much information on the crash, and that the investigation was potentially being handled by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. The spokesman added that he was not aware of any life-threatening injuries stemming from the crash.

10/11 NOW reached out to SCSO, who stated that they couldn’t comment on the incident. However, they did say that a traffic stop had been attempted on I-80 near Goehner, roughly 29 miles west of Lincoln (in Seward County).

Further details about the crash haven’t been released, including what led up to it and why Seward County was on scene for an incident in Lincoln city limits.

