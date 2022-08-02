Suspect destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a suspect destroyed $20,000 worth of clothing at JCPenney with a fire extinguisher.

On Monday, around 9:52 a.m., officers were called to JCPenney at Gateway Mall on O Street for a vandalism.

According to police, an employee explained the day before on Sunday, between 5 to 8 p.m., an unknown person went to the second floor, grabbed a fire extinguisher and discharged it in the clothing section.

LPD said the suspect discarded the extinguisher on the floor and left the store.

The employee told investigators that the contents of the fire extinguisher are considered a skin irritant and all the clothing that it came in contact with had to be destroyed, according to LPD.

Police estimate the damage of clothing to be $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.