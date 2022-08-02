Suspect destroys $20,000 worth of clothing at Gateway Mall with fire extinguisher

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a suspect destroyed $20,000 worth of clothing at JCPenney with a fire extinguisher.

On Monday, around 9:52 a.m., officers were called to JCPenney at Gateway Mall on O Street for a vandalism.

According to police, an employee explained the day before on Sunday, between 5 to 8 p.m., an unknown person went to the second floor, grabbed a fire extinguisher and discharged it in the clothing section.

LPD said the suspect discarded the extinguisher on the floor and left the store.

The employee told investigators that the contents of the fire extinguisher are considered a skin irritant and all the clothing that it came in contact with had to be destroyed, according to LPD.

Police estimate the damage of clothing to be $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD File Photo
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
Several people required extrication after a series of events caused two crashes on Highway 77...
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City around 1 a.m....
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
Star City Shores
Star City Shores to close Aug. 8-11

Latest News

Husker engineering graduate student Rachael Wagner adjusts the MIRA surgical robot. (Courtesy...
Husker-developed surgery robot to be tested on International Space Station
Norfolk first responders
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property
Lincoln HWY 77 crash
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Herbster Slama suit
Judge: Herbster can add to defamation suit against, can't silence Slama's attorney