Tuesday scorcher

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and humid day on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures around 100 degrees for much of Nebraska with heat indices from 103 to 110. A trough of low pressure and cold front will move through the region late this afternoon and tonight and this may trigger a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but still hot.

Heat advisory will be in effect until 8 PM this evening for much of Nebraska. The combination of hot temperatures and moisture in the air will make it feel more like 103 to 110 Tuesday afternoon.

Hot temperatures and humidity will make feel hotter Tuesday afternoon.
Hot temperatures and humidity will make feel hotter Tuesday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, hot and humid for Lincoln on Tuesday. Highs will be around 101 and the heat index from 105 to 109 by late Tuesday afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Continued hot across Nebraska.
Continued hot across Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Forecast heat index readings late Tuesday afternoon.

Feel like temperatures ranging from 103 to 110 late this afternoon.
Feel like temperatures ranging from 103 to 110 late this afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Mainly clear skies this evening, then becoming partly cloudy with a chance of scattered thunderstorms after midnight and continuing into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid 70s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures continue overnight.
Warm temperatures continue overnight.(1011 Weather)

A few scattered thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning. Becoming mostly sunny and slightly cooler with afternoon high temperatures still reaching the mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Not as hot on Wednesday, but still hot and humid.
Not as hot on Wednesday, but still hot and humid.(1011 Weather)

The heatwave continues for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Hot and humid with small rain chances over the next 7 days.
Hot and humid with small rain chances over the next 7 days.(1011 Weather)

