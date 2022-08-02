Wednesday Forecast: “Degrees of Improvement”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures will drop on Wednesday, but it will still be hot and above average.

It is possible there could be an isolated severe thunderstorm or two in northern Nebraska Tuesday evening, however most areas will remain dry. Expect a warm morning in the Capital City Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Although we will not reach into the triple digits, highs will be around 90-96 statewide with more cloud cover out there. It will not be as humid, but anticipate it feeling warmer outside. There could be some showers and storms primarily in the morning and in eastern Nebraska Wednesday as well.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

On Thursday, high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s in central and eastern Nebraska. Upper 90s to around 100 are possible in the west. We will heat up once again on Friday staying hot through the weekend with low end rain chances.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

