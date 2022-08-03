Election Commissioner announces voter registration site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Wednesday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following time and location:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Hub Farmers’ Market

Jayne Snyder Trails Center at Union Plaza

250 N 21st St, Lincoln

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

In addition, voter registration is available online if a voter has a Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. Voter registration is available online at the following link: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/

Individuals may also register to vote through the mail. Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks, and libraries. A voter registration form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s web site which may be downloaded, printed, and mailed to the Election Commissioner’s office. The web site address is: //lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Citizens may also register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals who have questions regarding voter registration should contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311.

